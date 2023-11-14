Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.