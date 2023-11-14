Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.