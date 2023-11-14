Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.