AMG National Trust Bank Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 192,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 101,691 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

