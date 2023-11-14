Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,382 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

