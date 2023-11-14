Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

