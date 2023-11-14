Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,681,918. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

