Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.