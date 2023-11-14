Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.