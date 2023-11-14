Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Herc by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

