Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Shares of WSO opened at $374.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

