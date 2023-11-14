Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

