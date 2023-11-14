Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess stock opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

