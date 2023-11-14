Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

