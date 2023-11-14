Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

