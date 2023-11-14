Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CWM LLC raised its position in APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

