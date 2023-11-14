Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

