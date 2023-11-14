Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $825.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.