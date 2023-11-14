Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

