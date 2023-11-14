Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 188,639 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $409.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

