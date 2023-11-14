Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $249,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,836,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.