Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $278,000 in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.72. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

