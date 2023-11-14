Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $279,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OWL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OWL opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 194.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

