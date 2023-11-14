Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $139.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

