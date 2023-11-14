Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 504.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

