Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,761 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Trading Up 0.0 %

Danaos stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

