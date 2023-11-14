Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,059 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 442.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

