Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 770 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,892,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

