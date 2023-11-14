Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DKS opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

