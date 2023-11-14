Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $265.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 501.62 and a quick ratio of 501.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

