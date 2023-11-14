Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,189 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

