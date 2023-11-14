Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of CGXU opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

