Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,999 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 207,539 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

