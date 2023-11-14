Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,406 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 859,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after acquiring an additional 637,301 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,520,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,027,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
