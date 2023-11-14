Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

