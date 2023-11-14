Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 290 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.