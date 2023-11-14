Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.