Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $406.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.89 and its 200-day moving average is $393.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

