Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,080 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

