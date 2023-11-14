Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avient by 17.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Avient by 7.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

