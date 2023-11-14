Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 13,181 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.