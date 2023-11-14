Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,068,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 684,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 134,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,085 shares of company stock worth $7,983,441. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

