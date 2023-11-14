Bank of Montreal Can Invests $780,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

