Bank of Montreal Can Invests $802,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $745,743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.