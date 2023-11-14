Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $786,000 Investment in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Inogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41). Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

