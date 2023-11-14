Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.82% of Immunome as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 37.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce Turner bought 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,993. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Turner bought 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,993. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 169,204 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,048.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

