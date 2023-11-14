Bank of Montreal Can Takes $861,000 Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 211,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of DHI Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Trading Down 0.9 %

DHI Group stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.