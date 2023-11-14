Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 340,365 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of eXp World worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 87.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $214.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,424 shares of company stock worth $2,456,347. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

