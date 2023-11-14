Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Wolverine World Wide worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $605.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -10.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Barclays cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.