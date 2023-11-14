Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of NeoGenomics worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $1,760,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.