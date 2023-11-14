Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of NeoGenomics worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $1,760,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on NEO
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGenomics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.